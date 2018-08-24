Hubbell says now is not the time to talk about immigration issues surrounding Tibbetts murder

MASON CITY — Democratic candidate for governor Fred Hubbell says now is not the time to be discussing illegal immigration issues connected with the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Hubbell says he wants to respect the wishes of the Tibbetts family who have asked for privacy after learning of Mollie’s fate on Tuesday. “The Tibbetts family has asked for some time and some space for their family and friends to be able to process this very tough situation that they’re going through, losing a child like that. It’s hard to imagine what they are going through if you’ve never been through it. All I would say is that it’s about time that we give them some time and space to be able to process their grief.”

Hubbell says now is not the right time to politicize Tibbett’s death. “I don’t think it’s appropriate right now to be politicizing this terrible experience that they are going through. We have plenty of time to talk about that later. I’d rather let them have their space and their time and talk about those issues later.”

Hubbell made his comments as he was touring North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City on Thursday.