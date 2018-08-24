Hubbell educational tour stops in Mason City

MASON CITY — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell stopped in Mason City on Thursday afternoon to tour the North Iowa Area Community College campus as part of a week-long tour of schools around the state.

Hubbell tells KGLO News that a lack of funding is hurting the state’s educational system. “We need to have a different priority like we used to have in our state. When we had one of the best educational systems in the country we also properly funded our education, there’s a connection there. Rita Hart and I are committed to putting education as our number priority, because that’s the future for our families and our people and our communities. We need to make sure we fully fund K-12 public education, but we also need to be willing to provide leadership and encouragement to make the changes on how we approach education so we really can be one of the best in the next several years.”

Hubbell says Iowa is blessed with a wonderful community college system that serves both college-aged and adult students, but it hasn’t been properly funded. “For three years in a row they’ve had reduced funding. I’ve talked to several administrators in community colleges across the state, and to a person they say if they have to raise tuition three or four cents per credit hour, that will drive away students. And they’ve been having to do that in the last couple of years, so it’s making it tough for more people to go there to the community colleges, at a time when we need more people to get that kind of training.”

Iowa continues to have a skilled labor shortage, and Hubbell says the community colleges are a gateway to helping solve that problem. “I want to work with the community colleges and our employers to make it more available for people to get training at night and weekends to learn new skills to help fill some of these better quality jobs around our state.”

Hubbell says he also wants to restore collective bargaining rights for teachers across the state.