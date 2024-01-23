Howard County man sentenced to ten years in Floyd County sexual abuse case

CHARLES CITY — A Howard County man charged with sexual abuse in Floyd County after alleged repeated assaults on a child he was babysitting has been sentenced to prison time.

61-year-old Randy Nibaur of Elma was arrested last March on one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. A criminal complaint states that Nibaur was babysitting a child under the age of five at his apartment in Charles City at times between November 2018 and August 2021.

The complaint states that between those dates the child reported to a forensic interviewer with the Anoka County Minnesota Sheriff’s Department that Nibaur assaulted her on three different occasions.

One day before his trial was scheduled to begin, Nibaur filed a written Alford plea to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder sentenced Nibaur on Monday to ten years in prison.