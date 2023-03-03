Howard County man arrested on Floyd County sexual abuse charge

CHARLES CITY — A Howard County man has been charged with sexual abuse in Floyd County after alleged repeated assaults on a child he was babysitting.

61-year-old Randy Nibaur of Elma was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse. A criminal complaint states that Nibaur was babysitting a child under the age of 5 at his apartment in Charles City at times between November 2018 and August 2021. The complaint states that between those dates the child reported to a forensic interviewer with the Anoka County Minnesota Sheriff’s Department that Nibaur assaulted her on three different occasions.

Nibaur was being held in the Floyd County Jail on $25,000 cash bond. Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.