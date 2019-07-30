      Weather Alert

Howard County man accused of stealing from woman again

Jul 30, 2019 @ 11:29am

CRESCO, Iowa (AP) — A Howard County man has been accused of stealing from a woman for a second time.

A trial is scheduled to begin October 30th for Justin Hoehn of Lawler. He’s pleaded not guilty to theft and identity theft. He’s accused of making unauthorized charges to a Cresco woman’s checking account, getting more than $3,000.

Hoehn was convicted of making unauthorized charges to the same woman’s credit card and got two years of probation in 2016.

