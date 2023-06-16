KGLO News KGLO News Logo

How To See 5 Planets Line Up In The Sky On Saturday Morning

June 16, 2023 6:28PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — There’s another chance to see five planets lined up in the sky.

Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus and Mercury will appear together before sunrise on Saturday, weather permitting. Jupiter and Saturn will be bright in the sky and easiest to see.

Mercury will be the lowest to the horizon and harder to spot.

And you’ll need to break out binoculars or a telescope to find Neptune and Uranus.

A similar five-planet lineup happened in March, and a smaller alignment with three planets is coming next month.

This happens when the planets’ orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth’s perspective.

