Hovland to not seek re-election to Cerro Gordo County GOP chairwoman post

Jan 14, 2021 @ 10:55am

MASON CITY — The leader of Cerro Gordo County Republicans will not be seeking re-election to the chairmanship.

In a news release issued on Thursday to KGLO News, chairwoman Barbara Hovland said she would not be seeking re-election to the county position but says she’ll stay on with the state party’s legislative-campaign and communications committees. She says her focus will be to continue to strengthen the grassroots voice at the state level.

Hovland says she will also continue to be a voice for child sex abuse reform and will be a constant figure during the legislative session in Des Moines.

The county party will have until April 1st to elect new officers.

