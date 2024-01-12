KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Houthi Rebels Vow Fierce Retaliation After American And British Strikes Against Them

January 12, 2024 11:47AM CST
Share
File - The USS Mason, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, passes a dock in Norfolk, Va., April 8, 2021. Officials said the USS Mason shot down a suspected Houthi drone flying in its direction during an incident in which two missiles fired from territory held by Yemen's Houthi rebels missed a commercial tanker loaded with jet fuel near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels are vowing fierce retaliation for American and British strikes against them, further raising the prospect of a wider conflict in a region already beset by Israel’s war in Gaza.

The bombardment was launched in response to a recent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the vital Red Sea.

The Houthis said Friday that the strikes killed at least five people and wounded six.

As the bombing lit the predawn sky over multiple sites held by the Iranian-backed rebels, it forced the world to again focus on Yemen’s yearslong war.

For the latest

Trending

1

Man from Manly facing multiple child endangerment charges, OWI after two separate incidents
2

Season's first winter storm to hit our area starting today
3

Eliminating state income tax 'non-starter' for House Democrats
4

Charles City man sentenced to ten years for lascivious acts
5

Sheffield woman accused of running into Mason City house, squad cars