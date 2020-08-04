Housing, transit studies to be discussed by Mason City council tonight
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider approving requests for proposals to do a housing market study for the community, as well as a study to look at the city’s transit system.
== Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse in a memo says both the city and the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation have received inquiries in the last few years from housing developers regarding the city’s housing market and the availability of different types of housing. He says potential employers looking at the market consider the availability of quality housing to serve their expected workforce, as well as existing companies expect that their employees have housing choices that fit their incomes and lifestyles. Van Steenhuyse says anecdotal evidence shows the city’s housing market is not meeting local needs or desires of potential employers. He says the city is not able to offer solid data that could be used to attract new development, new employers or encourage renovation of the existing housing stock, and a comprehensive citywide housing study would be an effective economic development tool that could be used to attract both housing developers and new employers. Van Steenhuyse says the project would cost around $40,000 and should take no longer than six months to compete.
== The council will also consider sending out a request for proposals for the Mason City Transit design study. Van Steenhuyse says the last time a study was done on the city’s transit system was 2004. He says the city has experienced several changes since that time and have led to questions about current service delivery and cost efficiency. Money for a study has been a part of the city’s capital improvements plan for several years, and the federal CARES Act included a significant source of grant funding for local transit agencies. The cost of the study is not expected to be more than $90,000, with an anticipated completion date of April 30th of next year.
The council meets electronically starting at 7 o’clock tonight. You can watch the meeting by heading to masoncity.net.