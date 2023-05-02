Housing study highlights items to be discussed by Mason City’s City Council tonight

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this evening is being asked to adopt a community housing market study and needs assessment.

McClure Engineering of Clive was hired by the council in 2021 to do the study, and they submitted it to city leaders earlier this year. City staff reviewed the final draft before presenting it to the council for their adoption tonight.

The study has five different chapters:

== The first deals with “Demographic Trends” and summarizes local demographics and also highlights housing affordability

== The second deals with “Public Engagement” and highlights efforts to determine local understanding of housing needs

== Chapter three focuses on “Issues and Opportunities” that are present in the Mason City housing market

== Chapter four is titled “Call to Action” and addresses strategies and best practices

== Chapter five is “Epilogue – What Comes Next?” and presents proformas for three potential development opportunities in the community from concept to construction.

You can see a copy of the housing study by clicking on this link and starting on page 197 of the council packet.

The City Council will hold the regular portion of their meeting at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

At 6 o’clock, the council will hold a workshop session to get an update on police and fire department facilities renovations.