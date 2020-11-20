      Breaking News
North-central Iowa sees 10,000th COVID case — Cerro Gordo County passes 3000 mark — state goes over 200K since start of pandemic

Household contacts now focus for Iowa Covid tracers

Nov 20, 2020 @ 10:58am

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says the number of new coronavirus cases in Iowa is going up so quickly that contact tracers with the state Department of Public Health are having a hard time keeping up.

Dr. Caitlyn Pedati, the state epidemiologist, says they’ve made so-called “household contacts” the priority.

“Particularly when we think about family gatherings, moving into the holiday season, and the way that we interact,” Pedati says, “again keeping in mind that the goal here, right, is doing what we can to limit spread, protect people who are going to have poor outcomes and maintain those health care resources.”

About 100 state employees are doing these kind of case investigations. Earlier this week, the public health department started accepting bids from private companies, to add another 200 people to the effort to track down and notify people who’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid.

For the latest

Trending
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight
Former Clear Lake city councilwoman remembered for her dedication to the community
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
Number of north-central Iowans hospitalized with COVID at all-time high