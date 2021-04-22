      Weather Alert

House Votes To Make Washington D.C. 51st State, Bill Heads To Senate

Apr 22, 2021 @ 1:35pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – A decades-long movement to reshape the American political map took has taken a further step.

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill to make the nation’s capital the 51st state.

That’s  the easy part, though.

Now the proposal faces a far tougher fight in the Senate, where simple Democratic control of the chamber won’t be enough, and where full party-line unity among Democrats is no guarantee.

The legislation proposes creating a 51st state with one representative and two senators, while a tiny sliver of land including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall would remain as a federal district.

The new state would be known as Washington, Douglass Commonwealth – named after abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

