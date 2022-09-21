KGLO News KGLO News Logo

House Passes Election Law Overhaul In Response To Jan. 6

September 21, 2022 4:07PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has passed legislation to overhaul the rules for certifying the results of a presidential election as lawmakers accelerate their response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s failed attempt to remain in power.

The bill is similar to bipartisan legislation moving through the Senate.

It would overhaul an arcane 1800s-era statute known as the Electoral Count Act that governs how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners.

Former President Trump and his allies unsuccessfully tried to exploit loopholes in the law in an attempt to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

