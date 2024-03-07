KGLO News KGLO News Logo

House Passes $460 Billion Package Of Spending Bills, Senate Expected To Act Before Shutdown Deadline

March 6, 2024 6:39PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a $460 billion package of spending bills that would keep money flowing to key federal agencies through the remainder of the budget year.

The Senate is expected to take up the legislation before a midnight Friday shutdown deadline.

And lawmakers are negotiating a second package of six bills, including defense.

A significant number of House Republicans opposed the first measure, forcing House Speaker Mike Johnson to use an expedited process to bring the bill up for a vote.

Johnson says the bill gives Republicans some wins on spending and says Republicans “have to be realistic” about what they can achieve in such a closely divided government.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money while working at convenience store pleads guilty
2

Mason City woman sent to federal prison after allowing daughter, another individual to store meth in her house
3

Federal gun possession indictments announced for three north-central Iowa men
4

One charged in Manly child endangerment case to plead guilty, other fails to show up for hearing
5

Cerro Gordo supervisors on 2-to-1 vote approve investigation of County Auditor's office for improper use of postage meter