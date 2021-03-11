House minority leader Prichard wants legislature to address more pandemic-related issues
House minority leader Todd Prichard and Representative Sharon Steckman during an online town hall meeting held on Wednesday March 10
DES MOINES — The minority leader of the Iowa House says not enough COVID-related issues are being addressed by legislators this session.
Democrat Todd Prichard of Charles City says there have been a few coronavirus bills that have been passed at the statehouse, but more needs to be done. “A couple of victories would be not taxing unemployment benefits, and then we’ve done a few daycare things which were long overdue that really aren’t specific to COVID, but we’ve done some childcare and daycare legislation that I hope will make a difference for people.”
Prichard says Democrats have been trying to convince Republican leadership that more pandemic-related issues need to be addressed. “It’s been interesting. We’ve tried to change the conversation and talk about COVID and actually doing something to help through COVID. We’ve just not had much luck.”
Prichard made his comments during an online town hall meeting on Wednesday hosted by fellow Democrats Amanda Ragan and Sharon Steckman of Mason City. Prichard’s House district includes all of Floyd and Chickasaw counties as well as the eastern townships of Cerro Gordo County.