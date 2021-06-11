      Weather Alert

House fire damages Mason City home

Jun 11, 2021 @ 11:55am

MASON CITY — A house fire in Mason City late Wednesday night has been ruled as accidental.

The Mason City Fire Department says they responded to 920 South Tennessee Place at 10:17 PM on Wednesday, where on arrival they found flames showing from the roof where the electrical service entered the building. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly from the exterior of the building.

The Fire Department says the cause of the fire was accidental due to a tree limb breaking off and falling on the electrical service line to the structure. Damage was contained to the attic area of the building.

