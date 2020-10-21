House District 53 candidates discuss pandemic during forum sponsored by KGLO News (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The candidates running for the House District 53 seat in the Iowa Legislature have differing opinions on the coronavirus pandemic.
Democrat Sharon Steckman is running for a seventh term in the Iowa House and says there should have been a more aggressive approach by the state for COVID-19 testing. “We had $26 million that was given to Test Iowa and there was no oversight on how that was spent. I know some people that had testing had to wait a week or more for their results. In my opinion we need more PPE, especially for the healthcare workers that are in the healthcare facilities, we need more PPE supply to them and rapid testing.”
Steckman says rapid testing needs to be more available, especially for those who want to visit their loved ones in a healthcare facility. “Frankly it breaks my heart when I see folks that want to visit their mother or their father or their aunt at a nursing home and they can’t do it. If the president can get tested overnight, why can’t we have rapid tests for people who want to go in and give a hug to their mom or dad?”
Mason City Republican Simon Abela is Steckman’s challenger. He doesn’t think there should be any type of mask mandate. “The masks involved, they work and work not. We also have to look into other factors where the virus can also go through the eyes. So at this point we don’t know if it’s by touching or just by airborne only people are getting contaminated from this virus. Therefore in my opinion, I do not believe the government should restrict the use of masks or mandating the masks.”
Abela says as a nation, we still aren’t very prepared for the pandemic. “This is not pointing fingers, but I don’t think we were prepared for this. So half of the PPE we were getting, they were coming from China, and if you go to the stores, Ms. Steckman, I’m sure you will find all these disposable blue respirators are made in the USA and China. But again, just the masks alone will not stop this virus. There’s a lot of fear among people that ‘oh I cannot go out because I get this virus’.”
House District 53 covers Mason City and the central third of Cerro Gordo County including Rockwell.
The candidates made their comments during a candidate forum on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. You can see the debate in full via the video posted on this page.