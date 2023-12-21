KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Honda Recalls Over 2.5 Million Cars

December 21, 2023 12:04PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the fuel pump impeller used for a range of 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles was improperly molded.

This results in low-density impellers, which can deform the fuel pump body over time — leading to an inoperative fuel pump.

Honda says it has not received any crash or injury reports related to this recall to date.

The automaker added that it would replace fuel pumps for all vehicles impacted by the recall at no cost — but in a staggered approach, with owner notification letters not beginning until February.

For the latest

Trending

1

UPDATED --- Mason City man identified as murder victim
2

BREAKING/UPDATED--- Mason City man charged with murder at southwest Mason City home
3

Iowa Supreme Court overturns drug possession conviction of Texas trucker after Worth County stop
4

State continues clearing Medicaid roll
5

Two people arrested in Clear Lake as part of Michigan murder investigation