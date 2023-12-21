Honda Recalls Over 2.5 Million Cars

NEW YORK (AP) — Honda Motor’s American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the fuel pump impeller used for a range of 2017-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles was improperly molded.

This results in low-density impellers, which can deform the fuel pump body over time — leading to an inoperative fuel pump.

Honda says it has not received any crash or injury reports related to this recall to date.

The automaker added that it would replace fuel pumps for all vehicles impacted by the recall at no cost — but in a staggered approach, with owner notification letters not beginning until February.