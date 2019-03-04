Homeless woman accused of breaking into a Mason City synagogue
By KGLO News
|
Mar 4, 2019 @ 11:45 AM

MASON CITY — A homeless woman from Mason City is accused of breaking into a house of worship over the weekend.

35-year-old Danyelle Goss is charged with criminal mischief and trespassing. Goss according to court documents admits to breaking into the Adas Israel Synagogue at about 3:20 on Sunday afternoon as she was looking for shelter from the weather. She is also accused of using a pair of scissors to break into the synagogue’s mailbox.

Goss is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $465 cash-only bond.

