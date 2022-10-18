Homeless man arrested in Clear Lake accused of taking hammer to Corvette, mailboxes

CLEAR LAKE — A homeless man is in jail after damaging property including a Corvette at two different locations in Clear Lake on Monday.

A criminal complaint accuses 24-year-old Austin Mahana of using a claw hammer in an unattached garage in the Sunset View Drive area at about 9:00 AM, hitting several body panels and windows on the victim’s 1998 Chevy Corvette, causing severe damage in excess of $10,000. Mahana is also accused of using the hammer to destroy a mailbox as well as a double-paned window at the same residence.

Authorities also say that Mahana destroyed a mailbox with the hammer at a home in the 1500 block of North Shore Drive.

Mahana was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Monday afternoon and charged with: first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, both Class D felonies; and third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Mahana is being held on a total of $22,000 bond.