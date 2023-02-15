Hollywood Sex Symbol Raquel Welch Dies At 82

KGLO News KGLO News Logo

February 15, 2023 3:28PM CST
NEW YORK (AP) – Raquel Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini in the film “One Million Years B.C.” would propel her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and ’70s, has died at 82.

Welch died early Wednesday, according to her agent, Stephen LaManna. Welch’s breakthrough came in 1966’s campy prehistoric flick “One Million Years B.C.,” despite having a grand total of three lines.

Clad in a brown doeskin bikini, she successfully evaded pterodactyls but not the notice of the public.

Her curves and beauty captured pop culture attention, with Playboy crowning her the “most desired woman” of the ’70s and Men’s Health putting her No. 2 on the “Hottest Women of All Time” list.

 

