Hinson wins Second District US House seat, Feenstra wins re-election

CEDAR RAPIDS — Republicans scored clear wins in Iowa’s first, second and fourth congressional districts, but the Associated Press and other media organizations have not yet called the race in Iowa’s third district.

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion defeated Democrat Liz Mathis by 18 points in the second district race, which includes the Mason City-Clear Lake area. In a speech to supporters, Hinson celebrated her win and other GOP victories. “I think it goes without saying, but wasn’t this a decisive victory for Iowa tonight?” Hinson said, to cheers. “It was very clear that tonight Iowans embraced the Iowa way and we rejected the D.C. way.”

The outcomes of several House races around the country are yet to be decided, but Republicans appear poised to have a narrow majority in 2023. “When I’m seeing, it is the most critical time to stand up and speak up and fight for our values,” Hinson said.

— In Iowa’s fourth district, Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra of Hull won with 67 percent of the vote.

— Unofficial results show Republican Zach Nunn leading Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne by just over 2000 votes in the third district and Nunn declared victory shortly before midnight.

— Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire has won a second term in the U.S. House. At 2 a.m., Miller-Meeks held a 20-thousand vote lead — far larger than her narrow six-vote win in 2020. Secretary of State Paul Pate says due to technical issues, two counties in the first congressional district have not yet released the results from 30-thousand ballots that were cast in Warren and Des Moines Counties. Christina Bohannan, the Democrat who challenged Miller-Meeks, told supporters in Iowa City there were still votes to count and she was not conceding the race, but would accept the final results.