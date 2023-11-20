Hinson says warm reception for Chinese leader unwarranted

WASHINGTON — North-central Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinsonis slamming the reception given China’s leader by the president and governor of California. “I think this warm reception filled with pleasantries in San Francisco is antithetical to our American values. And I’m quite frankly disgusted by it,” she says.

Hinson says the Biden administration shouldn’t have reached an agreement on fentanyl that included lifting sanctions on China’s Forensic Policy Institute. “Give me a break, that shouldn’t have been a negotiation. I am backing legislation that calls on the Biden administration to impose sanctions on Chinese suppliers of fentanyl precursors. And on any CCP official found to have ties to precursor production or trafficking,” Hinson says. “That should be our strategy, not compromising on human rights for lip service from a genocidal dictator.”

Hinson says we have to treat the Chinese Communist Party based upon what they do, not based on the lies that they tell us. “I will continue working on the select committee on China to ensure that the CCP does not succeed in their goal to overtake the U.S. as the dominant military, cultural and economic superpower by 2049,” Hinson says.

Hinson is a Republican from Marion whose district includes Cerro Gordo, Worth, Mitchell, Floyd and Butler counties in our immediate listening area.