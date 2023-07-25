Hinson says teleworking leading to unanswered federal calls

DUBUQUE — North-central Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says callers looking for federal benefits are being put on hold because federal employees are teleworking, and Hinson says as the number of federal employees teleworking increased, these agencies haven’t reduced space accordingly.

“If these federal agencies aren’t going to use this space to work for the American people, they need to give it up. Clearly things aren’t reconciling between federal employees getting back to the office,” Hinson says.

The U-S Office of Personnel Management however, found the shift to telework saved $90 million across federal government and the departments themselves report productivity increases and higher job satisfaction through telework and hybrid workplaces.