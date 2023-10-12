Hinson says GOP peers should elect Scalise speaker ASAP

WASHINGTON — Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is urging her fellow Republicans in the U.S. House to quickly elect Steve Scalise as speaker.

“Iowans are just fed up with the chaos and dysfunction and so am I and so we need to get this done as soon as possible,” Hinson said this morning, “and that’s what I’m communicating to my colleagues who may be holding out.”

Scalise has enough support to be nominated as speaker, but there currently are enough Republicans who oppose Scalise that a vote on the House floor would fail. Previous Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted last week. Hinson delivered a nominating speech for Scalice in the private House GOP meeting yesterday about the speaker’s race.

“He’s been a very good friend to me and he listens to me,” Hinson said, “and I think that’s really important in making sure Iowa’s priorities can get done here in Washington, D.C.”

House Republicans are meeting in private again today to discuss the situation. “We need to unite behind our party’s nominee for speaker because we do have a lot going on in the world,” Hinson told Iowa reporters during a telephone conference call this morning.