Hinson says GOP congress could be a check on Biden Administration

Ashley Hinson

CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion says the 2022 election will revolve around economic issues. Hinson faces Democrat Liz Mathis of Hiawatha in Iowa’s new second congressional district.

Hinson held a fundraiser at the Linn County Fairgrounds Sunday night. “Are you ready for an economy that’s strong?” Hinson asked the crowd at the end of the event. “…Then we know what we have to do. We are in the fight of our lives, the fight for our lives. It’s time to take our lives back and that starts on November 8.”

Hinson said Republicans can be a check against the Biden administration if they win control of the House in November. Governor Kim Reynolds told the crowd the country is “going south” under Biden policies.

“Holy cow, could we use a little bit more common sense in the country today,” Reynolds said. “Oh, my gosh.”

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, a possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate, was the event’s closing speaker. Someone in the crowd yelled: “Tim Scott for president” as Scott was speaking. Scott laughed, then replied: “of my homeowners’ association, yes.”