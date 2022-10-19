KGLO News KGLO News Logo

October 19, 2022 4:58AM CDT
Hinson released from hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The office of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson says the Iowa congresswoman has been released from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection this week. 

Hinson was hospitalized for two nights after being admitted Sunday evening. 

Hinson released a statement Tuesday saying she was “feeling much better, will continue resting at home, and look forward to getting out on the road to be with Iowans soon.” 

A debate scheduled for last night between Republican Hinson and her Democratic challenger, Liz Mathis, was canceled in light of Hinson’s medical emergency.

