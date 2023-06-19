Hinson introduces bill on cutting regulations

WASHINGTON — Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is introducing a bill she calls the Red Tape Transparency Act.

“This legislation codifies five deregulatory executive orders, rolling back D-C bureaucracy and increasing transparency,” Hinson says. She says her bill will keep unelected Washington bureaucrats from creating costly regulations and subverting the will of the people.

“My bill also says for every one regulation issued by an executive department or agency, at least two prior regulations must be eliminated. And it prohibits federal agencies from issuing binding rules to binding documents without approval from Congress,” she says.

Hinson says President Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel student loan debt is a key example of what this bill would prevent.