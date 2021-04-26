      Weather Alert

Hinson discusses DC statehood, vaccinations

Apr 26, 2021 @ 5:41am

WASHINGTON — Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson a Republican from Marion whose district includes Worth and Mitchell counties in our listening area, says she voted against the bill that would make the District of Columbia a state because it is unconstitutional.

“Our founding fathers were clear that they did not want the federal government to exist within one state. A constitutional amendment would be required to make D.C. as state, unless the 23rd Amendment is repealed,” Hinson says.

Hinson says the D.C. statehood bill is part of an attempt by Democrats to get more power. “Democrats intent with this bill — coupled with their recent push to expand the Supreme Court — is clear in my eyes. With a razor-thin majority in the House and a 50-50 split in the Senate, there have been roadblocks to enacting policies like a 15 dollar minimum wage,” Hinson says.

Hinson, who had COVID-19 and recovered is among those calling for everyone to get vaccinated. “I’m ready to get my second shot on May 4th. I am encouraging all Iowans to get the vaccine. I believe FDA cleared vaccines are safe and effective,” Hinson says. “I think the sooner we can get back to normal the better — and the more people that we get vaccinated, that’s the quickest way to do that.”

Hinson was asked during a conference call with reporters if there needs to be a federal investigation into the murders of two employees at the Anamosa State prison. “I don’t know if a federal investigation is necessary. I know that our state officials are asking questions and looking into this as well,” Hinson says.

Hinson says she is confident the state will do a thorough investigation.

For the latest

Trending
Ordinance could prohibit people from marking their spot ahead of time for the Clear Lake 4th of July parade
Plea change hearing set for man who lost meth baggie in donut rack at Clear Lake convenience store
Belmond man faces up to life in prison on meth dealing charges
Minnesota woman involved in three-county chase through north-central Iowa headed to prison
Mason City man drops meth baggie in front of cop, heading to prison for five years