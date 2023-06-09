Hinson calls Trump indictment shameful

MARION — Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says the federal indictment of former President Trump is shameful. Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says House Republicans will hold the Department of Justice accountable.

“I don’t think this should be happening in our country,” she says. “We need to make sure the law is applied fairly and equally, not abused to target political opponents or score political points, so this must be stopped.”

Hinson says the Justice Department has failed to comply with House Republicans demands to see a document that accuses Biden of wrongdoing while he was vice president. The House Oversight Committee was allowed to see the document, with some of it redacted or crossed out, yesterday.

“Look at the hoops we’re having to jump through to get the FBI to comply with our due diligence as members of congress, so we need to ensure that the rule of law is applied equally and if these agencies that have been weaponized against not only former presidents but parents don’t comply then we will be taking the appropriate measures through congress.”

The three other Iowa Republicans who serve in the U.S. House have not commented on the grand jury’s indictment against Trump. Governor Kim Reynolds issued a statement on Twitter this morning. Reynolds says the indictment is a sham and the Biden Administration is weaponizing the justice system.