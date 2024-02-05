Hinson blames Biden for ‘border crisis’

WASHINGTON — Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is joining with dozens of her Republican colleagues in criticizing President Biden’s actions and policies regarding the US border with Mexico.

Hinson has signed a letter with more than 60 other GOP House members, calling for the president to reverse his executive actions which she says “undermine U.S. border security.” “The border crisis is all about cause and effect,” Hinson says. “The cause: Joe Biden refusing to enforce our immigration laws. The effect: Over 6.7 million illegal immigrant encounters since President Biden took office.”

On his first day in the White House, Hinson says Biden “immediately took executive action” to halt border wall construction and issued a moratorium on deportations and immigration enforcement. “Since then, his administration has issued over 60 immigration and border policies that have clearly signaled to illegal immigrants, to traffickers, and to the cartels, that America’s borders are wide open,” she says. Hinson says Biden has been “systematically and unilaterally unraveling policies that secured our border and deterred illegal immigration.”

She says one of the results has been a “flood of deadly drugs” pouring into communities across the country, including in Iowa. The president released a statement last week, saying he’s waiting on a bipartisan bill to emerge from the Senate that would provide him with more options and “new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed.”

Biden says he’s waiting on Congress to provide the funding he requested last fall to secure the border, including money for more border patrol agents, immigration judges, asylum officers and inspection machines to intercept drugs.