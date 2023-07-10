Highways around Floyd closed Tuesday for repairs, replacement of traffic control devices
July 10, 2023 11:29AM CDT
FLOYD — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning motorists who drive on US Highways 18 and 218 near Floyd to be aware of an eight-hour road closure on Tuesday to allow crews to repair some damaged shoulders and replace some traffic control devices.
The road closures that could affect your trip include:
== Eastbound US Highway 18 will be closed at Floyd County Road T-38
== Westbound US Highway 18/Northbound US Highway 218 will be closed at State Highway 14, or exit 214
== Southbound US Highway 218 will be detoured using Floyd County Road T-44 to US 218 at exit 212
During this closure, you can only access the city of Floyd by traveling from the north on US 218.