Highways around Floyd closed Tuesday for repairs, replacement of traffic control devices

July 10, 2023 11:29AM CDT
Iowa DOT map showing where the road around Floyd will be closed as well as the detour (green line)

FLOYD — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning motorists who drive on US Highways 18 and 218 near Floyd to be aware of an eight-hour road closure on Tuesday to allow crews to repair some damaged shoulders and replace some traffic control devices.

The road closures that could affect your trip include:

 

== Eastbound US Highway 18 will be closed at Floyd County Road T-38

 

== Westbound US Highway 18/Northbound US Highway 218 will be closed at State Highway 14, or exit 214

 

== Southbound US Highway 218 will be detoured using Floyd County Road T-44 to US 218 at exit 212

 

During this closure, you can only access the city of Floyd by traveling from the north on US 218. 

