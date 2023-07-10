Highways around Floyd closed Tuesday for repairs, replacement of traffic control devices

Iowa DOT map showing where the road around Floyd will be closed as well as the detour (green line)

FLOYD — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning motorists who drive on US Highways 18 and 218 near Floyd to be aware of an eight-hour road closure on Tuesday to allow crews to repair some damaged shoulders and replace some traffic control devices.

The road closures that could affect your trip include:

== Eastbound US Highway 18 will be closed at Floyd County Road T-38

== Westbound US Highway 18/Northbound US Highway 218 will be closed at State Highway 14, or exit 214

== Southbound US Highway 218 will be detoured using Floyd County Road T-44 to US 218 at exit 212

During this closure, you can only access the city of Floyd by traveling from the north on US 218.