High winds impacting north-central Iowa (AUDIO)

This photo posted by the Iowa State Patrol shows the semi that was blown over on Interstate 35 near Dows

STORY UPDATED AT 1:05 PM

MASON CITY — Utility companies from throughout north-central Iowa continue to work to restore power after lines were blown down due to winds as high as 60 miles per hour across our area this morning.

Alliant Energy continues to work on getting their customers back online, as areas of Northwood, Greene and Manly were mostly or completely without power at some point today.

Alliant spokesman Mike Wagner says the crews are out trying to restore service, but the wind is still a factor.

Semis were blown over on Interstate 35 this morning near Dows and Hanlontown, but those incidents have been resolved. The canopy of the Casey’s General Store in Lake Mills was blown over by the strong winds.

Winnebago and Worth county authorities report that they have received a large amount of reports about downed power lines, poles and trees in the county. A statement from the Worth County Sheriff’s Department says there were over 50 power poles down across the county with multiple live power lines on the ground. They remind those traveling in the county to not go near any of those poles or lines, and if you see a road closed sign, be aware that there are live power lines down in that area.

The High Wind Warning issued for most parts of our listening area expired at 1 o’clock this afternoon.