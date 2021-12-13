HIGH WIND WATCH From Wednesday Afternoon Into late Wednesday night For Cerro Gordo, Worth, Hancock, Wright, Franklin, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell And Mower MN.
…HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, HANCOCK, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN, BUTLER, FLOYD, MITCHELL, AND MOWER MN…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 to 70 mph possible.
* WHERE…Much of central Iowa.
* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.