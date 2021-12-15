High Wind Warning, severe weather later today in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — All of north-central Iowa is under a High Wind Warning this afternoon through the overnight, and the National Weather Service also says severe weather is likely to also be a part of the situation later today.
South to southwest winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour are expected with gusts to 60 to 70 miles per hour, with winds becoming more westerly later this evening. Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines, with power outages being expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
The very strong dynamics of the storm will likely also create a line of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has all of north-central Iowa in a moderate risk for severe weather, the fourth highest of the five levels of the severe weather prediction scale. Besides the winds, tornadoes are also possible with this line of storms.