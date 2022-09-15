High Quality Jobs application for proposed Mason City golf car, electric vehicle manufacturer to be decided Friday

DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors during their meeting tomorrow in Des Moines will consider a financial assistance application for the company that recently announced they were purchasing the former ShopKo building in Mason City and transforming it into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly facility.

Twin Cities-based EVCO Holdings LLC announced two weeks ago that it was in a preliminary agreement to purchase the building, with the company intending to create up to 100 jobs over its first five years. The company will create various product lines in the recreational electric vehicle market, which will include Streetrod Golf Cars and various electric-vehicle based products and components. Pritchard Companies of Clear Lake is an EVCO sister company.

The Mason City City Council last week approved starting the process of formulating a development agreement that would potentially include a ten-year tax rebate incentive not to exceed a total of $320,000. The council also approved supporting EVCO’s application for the IEDA’s High Quality Jobs program.