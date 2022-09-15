KGLO News KGLO News Logo

High Quality Jobs application for proposed Mason City golf car, electric vehicle manufacturer to be decided Friday

September 15, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Share
High Quality Jobs application for proposed Mason City golf car, electric vehicle manufacturer to be decided Friday

DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors during their meeting tomorrow in Des Moines will consider a financial assistance application for the company that recently announced they were purchasing the former ShopKo building in Mason City and transforming it into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly facility.

Twin Cities-based EVCO Holdings LLC announced two weeks ago that it was in a preliminary agreement to purchase the building, with the company intending to create up to 100 jobs over its first five years. The company will create various product lines in the recreational electric vehicle market, which will include Streetrod Golf Cars and various electric-vehicle based products and components. Pritchard Companies of Clear Lake is an EVCO sister company.

The Mason City City Council last week approved starting the process of formulating a development agreement that would potentially include a ten-year tax rebate incentive not to exceed a total of $320,000. The council also approved supporting EVCO’s application for the IEDA’s High Quality Jobs program.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City pharmacy fined, placed on probation
2

Mason City man loses appeal of 15-year drunk driving sentence
3

Mason City Country Club purchased by Pritchard family (AUDIO/VIDEO)
4

Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother to plead guilty
5

Humboldt man enters Alford plea in Franklin County boy's death