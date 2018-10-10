Help available Thursday for students, families wanting to fill out college financial aid form

MASON CITY — An event will be held Thursday in Mason City for north-central Iowa students and their families that need help filling out an important form for college financial aid.

Mason City High School counselor Karla Wymore says the event deals with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA. “It’s an open house event for any family that wants to come in and file their FAFSA, they don’t have to be Mason City High School students. We just ask that people check in at the main office. We’ll have professionals here to assist in the filing of the FAFSA.”

Wymore says the form is essential for students wanting to get financial aid. “It’s a form that students should fill out every year that they plan to go to college, no matter what college they are going to. It’s a free application, they complete it online. It will determine whether they are eligible for grants, loans, or work-study programs through the federal government and through campus-based financial aid.”

Wymore says families should fill out the form whether or not they think they are eligible for financial aid. “Some families aren’t sure if they should due to income levels, and we just recommend that all families do complete the form and let the colleges determine what type of financial aid they are indeed eligible for.”

Wymore says the process takes about 30-45 minutes, and you should bring in your 2017 tax returns to help in filling out the form. The open house takes place at Mason City High School from noon until 7:00 PM.