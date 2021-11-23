      Weather Alert

Hedge fund Alden in hunt for another big newspaper chain

Nov 23, 2021 @ 5:53am

Hedge fund Alden Global Capital, one of the country’s largest newspaper owners with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs, has offered to buy the local newspaper chain Lee Enterprises for about $141 million.

Alden said in a Monday press release that it sent Lee’s board a letter with the offer. It already owns 6% of Lee’s stock and is proposing to buy the rest for $24 a share. A Lee spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment

Lee’s papers include the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Buffalo News, along with dozens of smaller paper, including the Mason City Globe-Gazette.

