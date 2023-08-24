Heat causes anhydrous tank to explode in Manchester

MANCHESTER — It was so hot on Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Iowa town of Manchester that an anhydrous tank exploded at a farm co-op, with a handful of people having to be treated for exposure.

Six people have been treated following a heat related explosion at Three Rivers FS on the south side of Manchester Wednesday afternoon. City officials say it appears one anhydrous tank overheated and exploded at the plant, knocking over another anhydrous tank. City officials say the anhydrous dissipated quickly.

Initially, no injuries were reported as the situation unfolded Wednesday afternoon, but Delaware County Emergency Management now says six people have been treated at Manchester’s hospital and at least one person was admitted to the hospital.