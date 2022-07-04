      Weather Alert
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from Noon to 8 PM CST Tuesday

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from Noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday for Wright, Franklin and Butler counties.

Jul 4, 2022 @ 6:13am

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND WRIGHT COUNTIES OF OUR LISTENING AREA…

* WHAT…Heat index values near or above 105 expected.

* WHERE…North central Iowa including Wright, Franklin and Butler counties of our listening area.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!  Call 9 1 1.

