Health officials recommend smaller gatherings for holidays
MASON CITY — The holiday season kicks off tomorrow with Thanksgiving followed by Black Friday. State and local health officials are suggesting smaller gatherings for the holidays in an attempt to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director Brian Hanft agrees with that recommendation. “We’re coming into Black Friday. That event is just one that draws people out to the stores. That’s going to put a lot of people together and that does concern me, along with Thanksgiving the holiday. People just need to stay home, hang out with your immediate family, cook up a nice meal, and relax.”
You can look at the holiday gatherings recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by clicking here