      Breaking News
Iowa sees most COVID deaths reported in a 24-hour period

Health officials recommend smaller gatherings for holidays

Nov 25, 2020 @ 10:56am

MASON CITY — The holiday season kicks off tomorrow with Thanksgiving followed by Black Friday. State and local health officials are suggesting smaller gatherings for the holidays in an attempt to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director Brian Hanft agrees with that recommendation.  “We’re coming into Black Friday. That event is just one that draws people out to the stores. That’s going to put a lot of people together and that does concern me, along with Thanksgiving the holiday. People just need to stay home, hang out with your immediate family, cook up a nice meal, and relax.”

  You can look at the holiday gatherings recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by clicking here

For the latest

Trending
Death at Cerro Gordo County Jail investigated
Four north-central Iowans dead of COVID, active cases increase by 300 over the weekend in north-central Iowa
Community Health Center moving COVID test site
North-central Iowa sees 10,000th COVID case -- Cerro Gordo County passes 3000 mark -- state goes over 200K since start of pandemic
Hinson says people expect Trump to be able to pursue ‘legal remedies’