Health officials discussing with faith-based places of worship importance of not having large gatherings Easter weekend
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County director of public health is reminding people not to take part in large gatherings, especially with the Easter weekend coming up.
Brian Hanft says they’ve had a lot of discussion with faith-based places of worship this week about the need not to have events involving a large number of people. “We recognize that is a sacred event, and this is difficult for us to promote to our public, but we really are asking for those churches not to conduct those drive-in type of church services, because again that’s a way of bringing people together and congregating, which just affords an opportunity for people to get out of their cars and kind of break that separation, those guidelines that were promoting.”
Hanft says they are trying to work with groups who are thinking about putting on any events to remind them of social distancing guidelines. “We are working to monitor additional events that are happening throughout the community through our joint information center, and if we hear about those things we will reach out to those organizations that are setting those events up and just try to talk you through our rationale and our reasoning.”
Wuhan China, where the COVID-19 pandemic began, just ended their lockdown after 76 days. Hanft says the goal is to not have that length of lockdown here in north-central Iowa. “Clearly we don’t want to be Wuhan China, but if this virus takes hold of our community because we’re not basically adhering to the social distancing guidelines, we will extend the impacts to our businesses, to our schools, and to our government offices. We plead with organizations, with our places of worship and such, to please just follow our guide on this and know that they’ll be other opportunities to start having your congregations come back together, otherwise try to host those congregational events or other group events virtually remotely.”
Hanft says they know social distancing is causing a fatigue on people, but new guidance from the CDC shows you can be COVID-19 positive for up to 48 hours and not even know it, potentially spreading it to others if you participate in gatherings.