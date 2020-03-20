Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank to temporarily close starting next Wednesday
MASON CITY — The Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank has announced that they will be temporarily closing starting next Wednesday due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Food Bank’s Ozzie Ohl in a written statement says they are closing due to the concern for all of their volunteers who are in the high risk group of getting ill, and they don’t want to put any clients or volunteers at risk.
The Food Bank will close for an indefinite time period starting next Wednesday March 25th at 4:00 PM, with the hope that they can re-open at some point next month. If anyone has not picked up their March order, they have today, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to do so.
The Food Bank will be open from noon to 4:00 PM on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to help accommodate clients.