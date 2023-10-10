Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank receives 30,000 shelf-stable cartons of chocolate milk

MASON CITY — More than 30,000 shelf-stable cartons of chocolate milk were delivered to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City today. Kemps earlier this year announced they would donate more than 800,000 specially designed, shelf-stable Giving Cow milk cartons to Midwestern food banks in Iowa and three other states.

The single-serve, eight-ounce cartons are ultra-high temperature pasteurized, so it will last up to 12 months. Typically, fresh milk has a shelf life of about 20 days from processing. It’s the second time the Food Bank has received this type of donation from Kemps.

The Food Bank’s Luther Gesme says it’s a perfect product for their clients. “Last year we had milk, not quite as much, but it worked well for our clients and our distribution system that we have in that with a shelf life that it has, we can get it out to all of our families on different months, or two to three months, however long it takes us, so we’re in no hurry to do it.”

Gesme says they had a very positive response from the first Kemps donation. “Because it comes with no cost, then we like to give it away with no stipulations to it. In other words, we don’t feel that we need to include it in their monthly ration. It is what we call an extra, so they’re available to get some to take home. The quality-wise of the product, it holds up well, so we get good comments from our people, and they are very willing to take it and take it home and utilize it.”

Gesme says demand for the Food Bank’s services has increased, making a product like this valuable. “We see an ever-increasing need in the community. We service a 17-county area, so we have a lot of new people coming. Right now, we’re averaging 100 new families a month. We just had our annual report, and we find out that we have a 25% increase in people coming in, clients coming in.”

The total donation by Kemps is valued at about $15,000.