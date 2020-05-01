Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank adjusts hours for May
MASON CITY — The Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City will be adjusting their hours in the month of May.
The Food Bank will be open for clients to pick up pre-bagged food on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 1:00 to 4:00. On those same afternoons from 3:00 to 4:00, bread, sweets, produce and eggs will also be made available. During the month of May the Food Bank will be closed on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
The Food Bank’s Ozzie Ohl says they’ve found that the pre-bagged food distribution system is allowing for the continued safety of their clients and volunteers. He says with food being pre-bagged for distribution, the Food Bank has been able to accommodate people much faster and they feel certain the three days will allow the Food Bank to easily serve anyone needing food.
Ohl thanks everyone who has shared their time, talents and treasures during the challenging times and hope to see a new normal in the near future.
Food Bank hours for the month of June will be determined near the end of May.