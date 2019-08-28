Harassment charge against Mason City man dropped
MASON CITY — Charges have been dropped against a Mason City man accused of harassing a woman in the parking lot at MercyOne-North Iowa Medical Center earlier this summer.
29-year-old King James was accused of following a woman into the parking lot of the hospital on June 30th, telling the woman that he was going to shoot and kill her. James claimed after being arrested that he had an alibi, saying he had witnesses that would testify he was asleep in his home when the incident allegedly took place. Law enforcement countered that they had witnesses and security video as evidence of James committing the crime.
James trial was scheduled to start on September 10th, but the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office on Monday filed a motion to drop a first-degree harassment charge, stating that it was appropriate after speaking with the parties involved, including law enforcement.
Online court records show Judge Adam Sauer approved the motion to dismiss on Tuesday.