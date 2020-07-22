Hancock County woman pleads not guilty to money laundering charges
GOODELL — A Goodell woman has pleaded not guilty to money laundering-related charges.
36-year-old Jessica Hambly is accused of enabling her husband’s crimes. Todd Hambly has been sentenced to three years in prison for second-degree theft in Polk County and has been charged in Emmet County with second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
Authorities say a search of Hambly’s home on February 16th located numerous items being stolen from around the state and that Jessica Hambly had deposited several thousands of dollars in cash in multiple bank accounts associated with her and her husband. Authorities say that Jessica Hambly was unemployed at the time of those deposits.
Hambly has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and obstructing prosecution. She’s scheduled to have her trial start on September 16th in Hancock County District Court.