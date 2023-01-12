Hancock County Attorney Norman appointed to serve as district court judge

GARNER — Governor Reynolds has appointed the Hancock County Attorney to be a district judge.

Blake Norman of Garner has been appointed to serve in Judicial Election District 2A, which includes Cerro Gordo, Butler, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Bremer counties. Norman was appointed as Hancock County Attorney in 2017 by the Board of Supervisors and then elected to full four-year terms in 2018 and 2022. Prior to serving as Hancock County Attorney, Norman served as an assistant county attorney in Cerro Gordo and Scott counties.

Norman graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Northern Iowa and earned his law degree from the Drake University Law School with high honors.

Norman will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge James Drew.