Hancock County asking for public’s help in finding wanted man
By KGLO News
|
Nov 27, 2018 @ 10:57 AM

GARNER — Hancock County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is on the state’s sex offender registry and also has multiple warrants issued for his arrest.

46-year-old David Banak was convicted for sexual abuse in 2005 in Winnebago County, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse in Hancock County in 2017 and was arrested earlier this year for domestic abuse in Hancock County.

Banak is 5-foot-8, 178 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anybody who has information regarding the whereabouts of Banak is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 641-923-2621.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man who allegedly fired shots in Mason City over the weekend accused of spitting on officer, injuring state trooper Former Mason City Police Department employee pleads not guilty to illegally obtaining prescription drugs 1900 Mercy-North Iowa patients notified they’ve had their health information inappropriately accessed Grassley says president can end Attorney General debate with a nomination Next state auditor promises deeper dig into Medicaid details Dubuque-based Fidelity Bank buys 8 branches of State Bank