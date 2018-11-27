Hancock County asking for public’s help in finding wanted man

GARNER — Hancock County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is on the state’s sex offender registry and also has multiple warrants issued for his arrest.

46-year-old David Banak was convicted for sexual abuse in 2005 in Winnebago County, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse in Hancock County in 2017 and was arrested earlier this year for domestic abuse in Hancock County.

Banak is 5-foot-8, 178 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anybody who has information regarding the whereabouts of Banak is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 641-923-2621.