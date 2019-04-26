Hampton mayor announces resignation

HAMPTON — Hampton’s mayor has submitted his resignation. Brook Boehmler announced during Thursday night’s meeting of the city council that he will resign his position effective June 30th.

In a letter to the council, Boehmler says he will be taking the rest of this year to focus on his wife, his career and his family. Boehmler was first elected as mayor in 2013 and won re-election bids in 2015 and 2017.

Boehmler is the director of the Small Business Development Center at North Iowa Area Community College.